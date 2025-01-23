Statement - RCMP Black Hawks Take to the Skies

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have bolstered their surveillance and response capabilities by chartering two Black Hawk helicopters. These assets became operational on January 17th, 2025. They are being used to patrol, detect, and respond to both north and southbound threats at the Canada-US border, ultimately preventing illegal crossings of people, goods and drugs.

The Black Hawks complement the RCMP's existing fleet of nine helicopters – six of which provide border surveillance and support, with cameras capable of thermal imaging, and one capable of hoisting operations.

The addition of Black Hawks greatly increases the RCMP's detection and response capabilities, offering rapid deployment and providing coverage when and where needed in between ports of entry, in line with the RCMP's mandate. The Black Hawks are being deployed on a daily basis based on operational needs. To protect operational integrity, the RCMP cannot provide more specific information on where the Black Hawks are based, nor where they will be deployed at any given time.

The RCMP's Emergency Response Team has been providing operational and training support as part of the onboarding of the chartered helicopters.

The two chartering contracts worth a combined total of $5.3M were secured through Public Services and Procurement Canada Standing Offers.

