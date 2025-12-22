Union to manage a ratification vote for CUPW-represented employees

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have reached tentative agreements for both the Urban and RSMC (Rural and Suburban Mail Carrier) bargaining units.

After reaching agreements in principle in November 2025, the parties have finalized contractual language for new collective agreements. The tentative agreements include higher wage increases, enhanced benefits and a weekend parcel delivery model. Both agreements are for five years and would be in effect until January 31, 2029.

The union will be managing a ratification vote for CUPW-represented employees. During the ratification process, the parties have agreed not to engage in any strike or lockout activity.

Key highlights

As part of the tentative agreements, the parties have agreed to:

Five-year agreements that expire on January 31, 2029 (Urban and RSMC).

Higher wage increases: 6.5% increase in year one (including 5% already received) and 3.0% in year two. For years 3, 4 and 5, annual wage increases would match the annual inflation rate of the Consumer Price Index (Urban and RSMC).

No changes to employees' Defined Benefit pension (Urban and RSMC).

An enhanced health benefits plan for employees and better income replacement for injury-on-duty leave and leave under the short-term disability program (Urban and RSMC).

6 non-carry over personal days locked into the collective agreement, for a total of 13 personal days in the agreement (Urban and RSMC).

New operating model to support weekend parcel delivery (Urban and RSMC)

Maintaining the current job security provisions for Urban employees (Urban)

Enhancing the current job security provisions for RSMC employees (RSMC).

Adjusting the number of corporate post offices protected in the collective agreement to 393 (Urban)

Moving employees to an hourly rate of pay (RSMC).

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]