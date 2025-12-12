Canada Post captures the spirit of Canada through the people, events and stories featured in upcoming stamp issues

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Today Canada Post announced its 2026 stamp lineup, which features several milestones, people and cultural events that have helped define Canadian identity.

Here are some highlights:

Next year's annual Black History Month stamp dives into the careers and achievements of Canadian hip-hop pioneers.

Colourful scenes from the temps des sucres (sugaring-off season) and Quebec's cabanes à sucre (sugar shacks) – traditions that are part of the intangible heritage of Quebec – grace these stamps.

(sugaring-off season) and Quebec's (sugar shacks) – traditions that are part of the intangible heritage of Quebec – grace these stamps. The popular Places of Pride issue returns, remembering significant events and locations across Canada that 2SLGBTQIA+ people fought to make their own.

A new stamp commemorates the 100 th anniversary of The Royal Canadian Legion, known for its National Poppy Campaign and roughly 1,350 branches that serve as community hubs across the country.

anniversary of The Royal Canadian Legion, known for its National Poppy Campaign and roughly 1,350 branches that serve as community hubs across the country. A fascinating look at four wolf species found across Canada.

In response to a growing demand for blood donations, a new stamp raises awareness and encourages Canadians to give.

A set of three eerie jack-o'-lanterns help kick off October's spooky season.

The list of new stamps also includes the continuation of several popular annual series with a fresh take for 2026:

New Truth and Reconciliation stamps commemorate Orange Shirt Day.

The annual flower series showcases the delicate blooms of ornamental cherry blossoms.

A stamp raising funds for the Canada Post Community Foundation aims to deliver a brighter future for children and youth.

For Remembrance Day, a new design commemorates the service of Chinese Canadians sent on secret missions behind Japanese lines in Asia.

Unique stamps celebrate the holidays of Eid, Diwali, Hanukkah and Christmas.

Individually, the stamps tell their own rich stories. Collectively, they paint a bigger picture of what makes Canada special. The independent Stamp Advisory Committee recommends subjects for the annual program, and members rely on thoughtful input from groups and individuals to choose subjects that capture important themes and histories that reflect the shared values of Canadians nationwide.

