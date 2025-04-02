Statement on the loss of John Fleury, Cabinet Member, Veteran and friend

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, it is with profound sorrow that the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, announces the sudden passing of our friend, Minister John Fleury, Veteran, fighter, and long-standing Cabinet Member with our government.

First elected in 2000, John served the people of the Southwest Region for seven terms, and was in his third term acclaimed to his role. He served the Region with heart and care, always attending meetings, visiting with Locals and sharing his knowledge and wisdom with all. John came from a proud Red River Métis family, including his father George Fleury, who was one of the founders of the MMF. He also served in the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry First Battalion, and was deeply proud of his time with the Canadian Armed Forces.

John was also proud of his roots, which connected him to the historic Métis community of Ste Madeleine. He made his own significant contributions to the community through his extensive work leading the Métis Employment and Training Department. Under his leadership, the department helped thousands upon thousands of Red River Métis Citizens find meaningful careers, which in turn helped an untold number of families find financial stability and well-being.

John was a familiar, friendly face at the Cabinet table. During his time as a member of Cabinet, the MMF made incredible strides; John was there for our Supreme Court victory on our land claim, the historic Daniels decision of 2016, the apology from His Holiness Pope Francis, and the signing of our modern-day Treaty. But he will be missed most for his gentle humour, wisdom, and kindness to all.

John was a loving father and husband, and could often be seen at community events with his wife Barb – the pair were never far apart, even after 48 years of marriage, to which they brought five children and many grandchildren. Their deep love for one another was evident to all who knew them.

We will all miss John Fleury, and flags on our buildings will be at half mast to acknowledge his passing. Our hearts and minds are with his family during this difficult time, and we stand with all who are grieving his passing.

Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.

