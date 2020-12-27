Statement of Stephen Bronfman following the passing of Derek Aucoin

MONTREAL, Dec. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - On behalf of the Montreal Baseball Group, Stephen Bronfman would like to make the following statement: "The Montreal Baseball Group was heartbroken this morning to hear about the passing of Derek Aucoin. Derek touched all of our lives with his kindness and larger than life personality. The impact he made on the growth of baseball in Quebec and Canada is immeasurable. I was so touched this past summer when I heard that Derek was able to see his young son Dawson hit a home run at the field in Boisbriand that bears his name. My sincerest condolences to his wife, Isabelle, and his young son, Dawson. May Derek's memory serve as a blessing and as an inspiration to us all."

