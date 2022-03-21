Statement of Solidarity With the People of Ukraine From Optiva

Optiva stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight against the invasion of their country.

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Statement from Optiva Inc.: "We are heartbroken and deeply concerned about the loss of life and destruction in Ukraine. We deplore the violence and call on all parties to resolve the war peacefully.

In this time of need, we are working closely with our partner lifecell, a leading Ukrainian mobile operator, to help manage their operations in these difficult circumstances, so they may continue to provide life-critical mobile services. We know that we are one of many partners in Ukraine's communication provider ecosystem, but every one of us counts. We commit to putting all of our energy into supporting the people of Ukraine in every way we can.

We stand ready to help and ensure lifecell services remain available so that families and friends can stay connected. Our systems and processes have been developed to allow mobile companies to manage operations with the flexibility and resilience needed during such disasters and wars. We are working stridently to apply that expertise in this dire situation for lifecell and its nine million customers in Ukraine and beyond.

At the same time, we believe that in the new digital era there should not be a place for wars and the killing of civilians. We support Ukrainian people in their desire to achieve peace and recovery after this terrible invasion."

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

For further information: Optiva Media Contact : Misann Ellmaker [email protected]; Optiva Investor Relations Contact: Ali Mahdavi [email protected]