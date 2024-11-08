Statement - Ministers of Veterans Affairs, National Defence, Indigenous Services, Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada mark Indigenous Veterans Day

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown Indigenous Relations and the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, issued the following statement to mark Indigenous Veterans Day.

"Indigenous Peoples have a long history of brave service in Canada's military efforts, continuing today with honour, professionalism, and exceptional skill.

"On November 8th, communities gather together to remember the contributions of Indigenous service members like: Sergeant (Ret'd) Wendy Jocko, who served in peacekeeping operations in the Balkans and went on to be elected Chief of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation community; Private Huron Brant, who earned the Military Medal in Sicily in 1943 during the Second World War, before making the ultimate sacrifice when he died in battle in Italy the following year; Lance Corporal John Shiwak, an Inuk service member from Labrador who served in the Royal Newfoundland Regiment and was killed during the Battle of Cambrai; and Captain (Ret'd) Robert Thibeau, a Métis from Camp Shilo, Manitoba, who served for decades in the Canadian Armed Forces, including deployments to Bosnia and Cyprus.

"More than 12,000 First Nations, Métis and Inuit are estimated to have served in the major conflicts of the 20th century, and among those who followed in their footsteps, many faced barriers while trying to join and serve in the military, enduring systemic racism throughout and following their service.

"In times of war, conflict and peace, Indigenous Peoples have served with honour and their accomplishments continue to make all Canadians proud. Today, thousands of Indigenous People continue to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces, in operations at home and abroad. We owe them profound gratitude for their courage, dedication and sacrifice.

"As we work to ensure that all First Nations, Métis and Inuit service members and Veterans, as well as their families and communities, receive the full recognition and support they have earned, please join us this Indigenous Veterans Day in honouring their immeasurable contributions and sacrifices throughout history and today."

