OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - On National Peacekeepers' Day, we pause to recognize the remarkable contributions of Canadian military members, police officers, diplomats, and civilians who have dedicated themselves to peacekeeping missions around the world. We acknowledge the sacrifices made by these individuals and their families in the pursuit of global peace and security.

Over the decades, more than 125,000 members of the Canadian Armed Forces and over 4,500 police officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other police agencies across the country have played essential roles in international peacekeeping efforts. They brought Canadian expertise to help manage some of the world's most complex conflicts. Tragically, some 130 of these brave women and men lost their lives in the line of duty, and many more returned home with enduring physical and psychological wounds.

Today marks the 50th anniversary of a somber chapter in Canadian peacekeeping history. On this day in 1974, a Canadian Armed Forces Buffalo aircraft on a routine supply flight for the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the Golan Heights was shot down over Syria. This incident remains the deadliest single-day loss in Canadian peacekeeping history, with nine Canadian Armed Forces peacekeepers losing their lives. Since 2008, Canada has observed National Peacekeepers' Day on August 9 to honour the memory of those who perished that day, as well as all those who served in various peacekeeping missions around the world.

The legacy of Canadian peacekeepers is one of unwavering compassion and courage, as they have helped restore peace and security to regions devastated by conflict.

Lest we forget.

