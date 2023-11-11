OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence; the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence; and the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, issued the following statement:

"Millions of Canadians from diverse backgrounds have stepped forward for military service to defend peace, freedom and democracy. Through the great conflicts of the 20th century up to the modern challenges of today, Canada's Armed Forces and police officers have earned a reputation for skill and bravery around the world.

"This reputation was forged in battle during the First and Second World Wars, the Korean War, and in other more recent conflicts, and solidified over the past 75 years.

"As we mark the 75th anniversary of United Nations peacekeeping this year, we also acknowledge the immense contributions of more than 125,000 Canadian Armed Forces personnel and over 4,000 Canadian civilian police officers who served in and supported international peacekeeping operations in areas devastated by conflict.

"Domestically, they have served our country and responded to wildfires, ice storms, floods and the global pandemic. We recognize their invaluable contributions to our safety—right here at home.

"On Remembrance Day, we reflect on and recognize the many sacrifices made by all those who have worn the uniform and those who still do.

"The dedication and courage of those who fought for our country in the past is reflected in today's serving members.

"Although they deserve our recognition and gratitude year-round, it is especially important that all Canadians pause today to remember, recognize, and honour the fallen, our Veterans and currently serving military and police members for their efforts to protect our peace and security."

"Lest we forget."

