OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, issued the following statement to mark Remembrance Day.

"After more than four long, gruelling years of conflict, the guns in Europe fell silent on 11 November 1918. The first Armistice Day honouring those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice in the First World War was held the following year, and renamed Remembrance Day in 1931. Canadians now observe two minutes of silence at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month as a sign of respect for all those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving across our country's history. We also remember the physical, mental and moral scars left on those who fought to defend democracy and freedom in conflicts from Canada's earliest days to the present. We honour their contributions that helped build the country we love today.

"We also recognize the sacrifices of those behind the lines; the families who never again saw their spouses, sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers. They too remain forever in our hearts as we honour those who have worn the uniform proudly.

"We remember those who signed up to serve, no matter the cost: from the First and Second World Wars, to the Korean War, to modern operations in the Persian Gulf or peacekeeping missions in the Congo. Canadian service women and men have kept us safe here at home and abroad. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian law enforcement have served honourably and bravely. As Canadians, we have a duty to commemorate their contributions.

"This year, Canada marks several significant military anniversaries, such as the centennial of the Royal Canadian Air Force; the 80th anniversaries of D-Day and the battle of Normandy; the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Scheldt; the 60th anniversary of the beginning of Canada's peacekeeping efforts in Cyprus; the 50th anniversary of the loss of nine Canadian Armed Forces peacekeepers in Syria; and the 10th anniversary of the end of Canada's mission in Afghanistan.

"Over the past few days – during Veterans' Week – Canadians have gathered at memorials, cenotaphs and cemeteries in communities from coast to coast to coast to pay their respects to the courage of those who have served in uniform. These events reflect the gratitude of Canadians for the security we enjoy today. Together, we will preserve the memory of those who served, and what they gave, so we could be free.

"This Remembrance Day, we take time to honour the fallen, Canada's Veterans and currently serving military and police members for their courage, service and sacrifice, at home and around the world, as well as their families and their loved ones.

"Lest we forget."

