Statement - Ministers of Veterans Affairs and National Defence mark 110th anniversaries of the Battle of Beaumont-Hamel and the Battle of the Somme

OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement:

"Today we mark a solemn anniversary: the Battle of Beaumont-Hamel, fought on the opening day of the Battle of the Somme during the First World War.

"On the morning of 1 July 1916, soldiers of the then-Dominion of Newfoundland advanced alongside Allied forces into conditions of unimaginable hardship.

"Within hours, the Newfoundland Regiment suffered devastating losses. Hundreds of sons, brothers, husbands and friends, from St. John's and communities across Newfoundland, were lost. This tragedy reshaped Newfoundland and left a profound mark on the broader Canadian story of sacrifice during the First World War.

"The courage and sacrifice shown at Beaumont-Hamel remain central to the identity of Newfoundland and Labrador, and an enduring part of Canada's military history.

"Throughout the four and a half months of the Battle of the Somme campaign, Canadians demonstrated extraordinary courage and determination in battles such as Courcelette and the Ancre Heights.

"While the Canadian Armed Forces has evolved considerably since 1916, its core values have endured: duty, teamwork, trust, and a willingness to place service before self. These principles, which carried Newfoundlanders and Canadians through the Somme offensive, continue to define the women and men who serve today. We see this spirit in their support to allies, in disaster response, and in their contributions to global stability and security.

"The Battles of Beaumont-Hamel and the Somme taught us that enduring peace is never guaranteed. It demands vigilance, resilience, and sacrifice. As we remember these anniversaries, we invite all Canadians to reflect on the human cost of service, borne by both to those who wear the uniform and the families who support them, and to honour their enduring legacy."

Associated links:

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, Phone: 613-904-3333, Email: [email protected]; Alice Hansen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of National Defence, Email: [email protected]