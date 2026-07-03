Government of Canada recognizes nine international volunteers for their exemplary service to Canadian Veterans

YPRES, Belgium, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes individuals who make meaningful contributions to the well-being of Veterans and who help preserve the memory of their service, sacrifices and achievements.

Today in Ypres, Belgium, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, presented the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to nine international volunteers:

Eric Compernolle , Zonnebeke, Belgium

, Zonnebeke, Belgium Pieter De Meester , Kalmthout, Belgium

, Kalmthout, Belgium Jean-François Husson , Jambes, Belgium

, Jambes, Belgium Danny Jones , Knokke-Heist, Belgium

, Knokke-Heist, Belgium Freddy Jones , Knokke-Heist, Belgium

, Knokke-Heist, Belgium Bert Kellens , Izegem, Belgium

, Izegem, Belgium Frank Raeman , Eastern Flanders, Belgium

, Eastern Flanders, Belgium Luc Titeca , Zonnebeke, Belgium

, Zonnebeke, Belgium Gilbert Van Landschoot, Adegem, Belgium

Among the recipients are brothers Danny and Freddy Jones, who have each devoted more than 45 years to ensuring the contributions of Canadian soldiers are remembered by future generations. They helped establish the "1,000 Maple Leaf Flags for 1,000 Fallen Canadian Soldiers" initiative, which honours Canadians buried at the Canadian War Cemetery in Adegem. They also played a leading role in the creation and continued operation of the For Freedom Museum in Knokke-Heist.

These are two examples of the individuals recognized today for their efforts to support and strengthen remembrance in their communities.

For more information about the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation or to nominate someone, visit veterans.gc.ca.

Quotes

"It is a privilege to recognize these remarkable volunteers, whose dedication keeps the stories of Canadian Veterans alive far beyond our shores. Through their commitment to remembrance, they ensure that the courage, sacrifice, and service of those who fought for freedom continue to inspire future generations. Their work reminds us that gratitude knows no borders and that the legacy of our Veterans lives on through those who choose to honour it. We are deeply thankful for their contributions. Lest we forget."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts:

Established in April 2001 with the approval of the Governor General, the Commendation has since been awarded annually to selected recipients.

Over 1,400 Commendations have been awarded since its inception.

The Commendation consists of a certificate, a lapel pin for civilian wear and a bar for wear with decorations.

The design is a gold maple leaf on a red poppy--a flower long associated with the sacrifices of war--topped with the Royal Crown.

Associated links:

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]