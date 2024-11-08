OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Scheldt:

"In the final eleven months of the Second World War, Canadians service members helped make possible the liberation of the people of France, Belgium and the Netherlands. Crucial to these efforts were the contributions of the First Canadian Army, which fought to clear the estuary of the Scheldt river in northern Belgium and the southwestern Netherlands.

"Among them were Canadians like Lieutenant-General Guy Simonds, who stepped up to lead his fellow Canadians through the challenge ahead. From 2 October to 8 November 1944, the flooded, muddy terrain and the strong fortifications of the German occupiers made for a grueling, bloody campaign.

"Veterans like Chief Warrant Officer (Retd) Anton "Tony" Pearson, remembered crossing the Scheldt River with his comrades in small canvas boats. Donald "Stan" MacDougall, recalled the Battle of the Scheldt as "one of the toughest of the whole war", fighting in mud up to their knees. They were among the tens of thousands of Canadians who bravely served in the Battle of the Scheldt, which came to a close 80 years ago today. After five weeks, the fighting ended when the victorious Allied troops liberated the Dutch island of Walcheren.

"It was a defining moment for Canada. During this period, the First Canadian Army became the largest army ever commanded, to that point, by a Canadian general. The month-long battle enable the Allies to secure the Scheldt estuary, an essential connection between the major Belgian port of Antwerp and the North Sea. The opening of the port and this key shipping route gave the Allied Forces access to the supplies they needed as they advanced into Germany.

"This was not without great costs. The First Canadian Army had captured over 41,000 German prisoners, but in turn, they lost more than 12,850 soldiers, 6,300 of them Canadians. Most of the Canadians who gave their lives during the Battle of the Scheldt were laid to rest at Adegem Canadian War Cemetery and Schoonselhof Cemetery in Belgium, and the Bergen-op-Zoom Canadian War Cemetery in the Netherlands. As the years pass, Canadians are encouraged to learn about those who served, including by visiting these sites and paying tribute to them.

"As we mark this solemn anniversary, we honour the courage and sacrifice of all those who fought and died during those five horrific weeks, as well as their loved ones. We remember their legacy and stand with all Veterans who have served our country in uniform."

