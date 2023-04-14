GATINEAU, QC, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - "This year's G7 Ministerial Meeting on Climate, Energy, and Environment comes at a pivotal time. The need for continued ambition on the triple crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, and to promote energy security among allies, is triggering historic investments in building a sustainable, net-zero economy around the world. Canada must continue to champion increased ambition in addressing these crises, while ensuring that jobs are protected and economic opportunities are strengthened.

"It is in this context that we are travelling to Sapporo, Japan, in the coming days for the G7 Ministerial Meeting on Climate, Energy, and Environment. We look forward to working with our counterparts from the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States on these critical issues.

"Over the course of the summit, we will push for increased ambition on climate action; nature and biodiversity conservation; and pollution reduction. Concurrently, we will seek to advance strategic resource partnerships with our G7 partners to ensure that Canadian businesses and workers are protected, and economic opportunities are realized and strengthened for Canadians in partnership with Indigenous peoples.

"We look forward to updating Canadians on our progress."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Contacts: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]; Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-323-7892, [email protected]