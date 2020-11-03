OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement to mark the 76th anniversary of the Liberation of Belgium:

"Through the late summer and fall of 1944, the powerful First Canadian Army advanced up the coast of Northwest Europe and into Belgium. Fighting to secure important towns and ports, they freed western portions of the country and helped maintain vital supply lines as Allied forces continued their push toward Germany.

"Together, Canadian and Allied soldiers liberated the people of Belgium after years of brutal oppression, and eventually helped bring about the end of the Second World War in Europe.

"The Liberation of Belgium, however, came at significant cost. Belgium remains the final resting place for more than 1700 Canadians who died during the Second World War.

"The people of Belgium will always remember their sacrifice, and today, Canadians pause to honour the brave Canadians who risked and gave their lives in service of peace.

"Lest we forget."

