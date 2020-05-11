Statement - Minister MacAulay marks National Nursing Week

OTTAWA, May 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement today to recognize National Nursing Week:

"Nurses are the heart of Canada's health care community. As the largest group of health care professionals in Canada, nurses have a significant impact on the health and well-being of all Canadians."

"National Nursing Week takes place from May 11-17 and this year's theme, A Voice to Lead – Nursing the World to Health, highlights how nurses are central to addressing health challenges. As the world faces the COVID-19 outbreak, this theme is timely as it reflects the essential role of nurses in combating coronavirus disease. During this time, it is important that we thank them for their vital work on the frontlines of the pandemic."

"This year's National Nursing Week is more significant as it marks the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth. As a result, 2020 has been designated by the World Health Organization as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife to highlight this important date. Florence Nightingale is widely recognized as the founder of modern nursing and a pioneer who laid the foundation of professional nursing which paved the way for nurses today."

"The roots of military nursing in Canada go back more than 120 years, when Nursing Sisters accompanied the Canadian troops sent to serve in the South African War. Some Nursing Sisters, like Margaret Lowe of Binscarth, Manitoba who died as a result of a German air raid near Étaples, France in May 1918, have given their lives while serving their country. Though they have not been referred to as Nursing Sisters since the Korean War , the many contributions of Canadian Armed Forces Nursing Officers continue today in our country's military efforts at home and abroad."

"I want to thank nurses all across the country for their important work and to acknowledge the important role and vast range of responsibilities that our nurses have in taking care of Veterans. At Veterans Affairs Canada, nurses not only take part in the well-being of Veterans; they also promote good health and good health policy decision-making and are critical in ensuring Veterans receive the benefits and services they need and deserve. Every day we see firsthand, the important role nurses play in the well-being of Veterans."

"This week, during COVID-19 and always, we are grateful for our nurses who work tirelessly to provide the care and attention people need. We thank them for their constant dedication and commitment to helping Canadians every day."

Associated Links

Canadian Nurses Association

Health Canada

World Health Organization

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: John Embury, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.veterans.gc.ca/

