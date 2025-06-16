PARIS, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, issued a statement congratulating Airbus and LOT Polish Airlines on their sales agreement regarding A220 aircraft.

"Global trade is more uncertain and the geopolitical landscape is shifting, but Canada is forging ahead to strengthen ties with trusted partners—and strengthening the strategic industries that will anchor our economic security for decades to come.

"Today's announcement at the Paris Air Show about the sale of A220 aircraft to LOT Polish Airlines is great news for Canada and its aerospace workers.

"This represents another in a long list of airlines adding the A220 to its fleet, a clear signal of international confidence in Canadian innovation and industrial strength.

"The A220 is a made-in-Canada success story: designed and developed here, assembled in Mirabel, Quebec, and supported by a world-class Canadian supply chain and Canadian talent.

"This is more than an aircraft sale. It's a testament to the strength of the Canada-Poland and Canada-EU relationship in an increasingly competitive global economy.

"The order will help create and maintain thousands of high-paying jobs across the country and reinforce global recognition for a Canadian aircraft that's changing the game.

"This is what we mean when we say the next era is about building in Canada—with Canada."

