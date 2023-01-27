GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - "Good, sound evidence-based decision-making requires good, sound evidence. Today, I welcome the 2022 Annual Report from the Net-Zero Advisory Body, which outlines advice and contains important information on the development of policies and practices on the path to net-zero emissions.

"This is the first annual report from the Net-Zero Advisory Body, an independent group of nine experts from across Canada with a range of experience and expertise. It follows their substantive submission to the Government's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan last March. They have been engaging with governments, Indigenous peoples, youth, businesses, environmental groups, and other interested Canadians to develop advice and, in accordance with the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, Environment and Climate Change Canada is making the Net-Zero Advisory Body's 2022 Annual Report available on its website.

"This kind of independent advice and perspective is extremely valuable. Canada has increased its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target under the Paris Agreement to 40–45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. Meeting this target will help put Canada on a path to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"This first Net-Zero Advisory Body annual report pursued three valuable lines of inquiry: net-zero governance, net-zero industrial policy, and net-zero energy systems. The Advisory Body's priority policy recommendations take into account a range of factors, including economic costs and opportunities, environmental benefits, contributions to inclusivity and well-being, and technological readiness.

"The Net-Zero Advisory Body's thorough report not only helps inspire confidence in our goal of achieving net zero, but also provides important advice on pathways for action. Importantly, the Net-Zero Advisory Body makes the case that this must be an all-hands-on-deck effort, with buy-in from finance and industry groups, provinces, territories, and municipalities. Indigenous engagement is vital. The federal government cannot achieve this alone, but we will continue to make the investments and policy choices required to help foster the conditions for successful, sustainable improvement.

"I would like to thank the Net-Zero Advisory Body members for their advice. Gathering ideas, conducting research, and analyzing pathways are key to informing the actions necessary to reach our climate goals. Environment and Climate Change Canada is reviewing the recommendations and will be publishing a formal response by April 29, 2023, in accordance with the timelines established by the Act."

