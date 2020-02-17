Statement - Minister Bains comments on the potential sale of Bombardier Transportation to Alstom SA

OTTAWA, Feb. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, made the following statement on the potential sale of Bombardier Transportation to Alstom SA.

"I am aware of today's announcement regarding Alstom's proposed acquisition of Bombardier Transportation.

"Bombardier Transportation employs nearly 4,000 people in Canada and our priority is to support the women and men who make up Canada's rail manufacturing industry. We welcome Alstom's recognition of the talent and expertise of the employees. We will continue to engage with all parties involved to ensure that Canadian jobs are supported.

"We monitor transactions in Canada from a competition and regulatory perspective and conduct reviews as appropriate."

