Statement - Minister Bains comments on Airbus' increased stake in the A220 aircraft program

OTTAWA, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, made the following statement regarding Airbus' increased stake in the A220 aircraft program.

"Our government has been steadfast in its support for the Canadian aerospace industry and its workers.

"We welcome any investment in Canada's vibrant aerospace sector and its skilled workforce. Aerospace is one of the most innovative and export-driven industries in Canada, having contributed over $25 billion in GDP and more than 210,000 jobs to Canada's economy in 2018.

"We have been in communication with Bombardier, the Government of Quebec and the CEO of Airbus, and we will continue to engage with all relevant parties to ensure that previous commitments are honoured. We also welcome the announcement of 3,300 jobs being secured in Quebec. This is a recognition of Canada's world-class aerospace workers and demonstrates a commitment to supporting Canadian expertise and growing this important sector."

