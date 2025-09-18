GATINEAU, QC , Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), and the Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour), issued the following statement marking International Equal Pay Day:

"Paying people fairly is not just the right thing to do—it is how we make the economy work for everyone. In this country, no matter who you are or where you come from, you deserve equal pay for equal work. Pay gaps show us where the system is not working as it should. In 2024, women between 25 and 54 were working more than ever—with a record 85.1% participation rate in the labour force. Yet, they still earned only 87 cents for every dollar earned by a man. The gap is even wider for Black, Indigenous and racialized women.

This means less money over a lifetime, not just for individuals, but for their families too. Closing the gap is not just about fairness—it is about making sure Canada does not leave potential on the table.

Additionally, the Government of Canada has been made aware of allegations regarding unpaid work and unfair work conditions in the airline sector. Allegations of unpaid work are serious. That is why we launched a probe into the unpaid work in the airline sector to hear from employer and employee representatives in the airline sector. Flight attendants play a critical role in keeping Canadian passengers and airline crew safe as they travel; they deserve to be compensated for the work they do.

The Government of Canada has taken concrete steps to strengthen equal pay for equal work. Under the Canada Labour Code, federally regulated employees must be paid an amount that is equal to or greater than the minimum wage. The Pay Equity Act goes further, requiring employers to proactively review how they pay their employers and fix any pay gaps. The Government also launched Equi'Vision—a first of its kind public website—to raise awareness of pay gaps and representation rates affecting women, Indigenous Peoples, persons with disabilities and members of visible minorities under the Employment Equity Act working in the federally regulated private sector. Pay transparency is a powerful tool for change. It is tools like these that drive change, protect workers and build a fairer economy for everyone.

We are making real investments to break down barriers and build economic opportunity. Through the Women's Capacity Fund and the Women's Economic and Leadership Opportunities Fund, over 300 organizations have received support to tackle the root causes of wage gaps and gender inequality. The Women Entrepreneurship Strategy has helped more than 400,000 women start or grow their businesses—a major boost to Canada's economy.

Nobody should work for free in this country. Together, we ensure that nobody is left behind."

