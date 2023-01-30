OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu, issued the following statement today:

"January 2023 marks the three-year anniversary of federal Indigenous child and family services legislation coming into effect. Bill C-92, An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families (the Act), is historic legislation which was co-developed with Indigenous partners, received Royal Assent in 2019, and became law in January 2020.

The overrepresentation of Indigenous children and youth in the child welfare system is abhorrent and continues the tragic legacy of separating individuals from their families, language, communities, and culture. This law is one of a number of critical tools needed to end this injustice and ensure children and families stay together, with care and support rightfully led by Indigenous leadership.

The law affirms the right of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis to assert and exercise their jurisdiction over Indigenous child and family services with their own laws and regulations. The law establishes national standards and principles, and shifts funding and resources toward prevention and reunification efforts rather than removal from home and community.

As of January 2023, Indigenous Services Canada has received 64 notices and requests under the Act from Indigenous partners seeking to put in place their own laws and policies. Two coordination agreements have been signed – Cowessess First Nation and Wabaseemoong Independent Nations – with others soon on the way. Over $115 million in capacity building funding has also been provided to more than 230 Indigenous governing bodies who are preparing to start coordination agreement discussions.

The federal government will continue to support First Nations, Inuit and Métis partners as they move assert their rightful control over their child and family services. This requires all orders of government to work together to ensure that children and families have every opportunity to stay together and thrive.

