ROSEMÈRE, QC, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Various media outlets have reported on reimbursement claims made by Paolo Galati in his capacity as a municipal councillor for the City of Laval. None of these reports involve the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board, of which Mr. Galati is the Chairperson.

"I have represented the people of my electoral district in Laval and the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board with pride and integrity for over a decade. To date, I have an unblemished record in the public service. I have asked that my expenses as a municipal councillor be reviewed once again by the City of Laval's financial services. Once they have pronounced on the matter, I will act accordingly.

However, in the current environment, I do not wish for my role as a municipal councillor to impact the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board, to which I have devoted much energy over the past decade and which I love. I have therefore decided not to be a candidate in the upcoming school board elections that will be held on November 3, 2024.

Furthermore, to avoid being a distraction to the governance and administration of the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board, I will, for the time being, be stepping back from certain public functions associated with my role as Chairperson of the board," stated Mr. Galati.

Neither Mr. Galati nor the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board will be providing any further comments.

With a workforce of more than 2,000 employees, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board is the third-largest English school board in Québec and boasts a graduation rate of 88.3%. Its territory comprises the administrative regions of Laval, Laurentides and Lanaudière. The school board provides preschool, elementary, secondary and adult education, together with vocational training services to over 14,000 students in 36 schools and 4 centres. It also offers business training services.

