Statement in Response to the Federal Government's announcement re-establishing mandatory random testing

OTTAWA, ON, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable ("The Roundtable") issues the following statement in response to the federal government's re-establishment of mandatory random testing for air travellers.

"The Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable is disappointed with the federal government's decision to re-introduce mandatory random COVID-19 arrival testing for fully vaccinated travelers, and mandatory 10-day isolation for any person who tests positive. As our industry works with government, agencies and partners to combat wait times and delays, this announcement marks a step backward that unfairly targets Canada's tourism sector and negatively impacts Canadian and international travellers. Medical experts have been clear; mandatory testing should be replaced by more effective ways to assess community spread, such as community wastewater testing for tracking future variants. The reimposition of these measures is an unnecessary and unhelpful step backward that continues to put Canada out of alignment with its international partners and singles out air travel as the only consumer activity in the country with stringent health measures."

About the Canadian Tourism Roundtable

The Canadian Tourism Roundtable is a cross-Canadian coalition of leaders in the tourism and travel sector – including representatives from airports, airlines, hotels, and chambers of commerce across the country – committed to working together to restart the sector smoothly and safely. Travel and Tourism is a $105 billion sector, employing millions of Canadians across the country and accounting for 2.1% of the country's gross domestic product. It advocates for a safe and prosperous tourism and travel sector across Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Connor Whitworth, [email protected]