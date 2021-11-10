Statement - Import of disposable gloves to the United States - Supermax Healthcare Canada inc. offers additional information

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In light of recent media coverage, Supermax Healthcare Canada Inc. would like to specify that it takes very seriously the allegations that led to the decision of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to suspend the importation of disposable gloves from its partner Supermax Corp. and some of its subsidiaries.

In the moments following the announcement of this decision last October, Supermax Healthcare Canada Inc. immediately reach out to its partner to ensure that independent and rigorous auditing processes of the working conditions in their facilities were in place.

An audit conducted by an independent firm specializing in compliance with International Labour Organization criteria is currently underway. It is also planned that other independent firms will follow up on the audit recommendations, if any.

Pending the report, Supermax Healthcare Canada Inc. has offered its full cooperation to the Department of Public Services and Procurement of Canada to shed light on the validity of the allegations made.

About Supermax Healthcare Canada inc.

Supermax Healthcare Canada Inc. is a member company of the Supermax Berhad Group, located in Malaysia. The Supermax Berhad Group is the second largest manufacturer of disposable gloves in the world and exports its products to more than 160 countries. Founded in 2004, Supermax Healthcare Canada Inc. is located in Longueuil and has approximately 20 employees. As a manufacturer of its own products, Supermax Berhad Group has developed a line of successful brands such as Supermax, Aurelia and Maxter, offering products such as gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment that are reliable and recognized by laboratories, hospitals, pharmacists, physicians and surgeons around the world.

