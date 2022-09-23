Statement - Governments of Canada, Alberta and Siksika Nation announce transition to self-administered Siksika police service

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, Alberta Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro and Siksika Nation Chief Ouray Crowfoot issued the following statement:

"We are pleased to announce that the Governments of Canada, Alberta and the Siksika Nation are moving forward with a self-administered police service. Over the coming years, a First Nations police service will take over responsibility for policing the Siksika reserve – the second largest in Canada – from the RCMP.

"The transition to the self-administered police service for the Siksika Nation is the first in Canada in 14 years. The Ministers and Chief also discussed an operational timeline to support a smooth and efficient process. As a first step, two full-time employees supported by the federal and provincial governments will be dedicated to advancing this work.

"Enhancing and expanding First Nations policing to serve more communities is a top priority for both governments and key milestone on the road of reconciliation. Today's agreement with the Siksika Nation is a perfect example of this important work to support effective policing by First Nations, for First Nations."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

