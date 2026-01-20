MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Everyone who lives in Canada deserves to feel safe in their communities. While hate incidents have seen a troubling rise in recent years, federal investments such as the Canada Community Security Program (CCSP) have helped communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes to take steps to enhance their safety and security.

Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, and the Honourable Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Member of Parliament for Mount Royal, announced an investment totalling $913,111 for 11 organizations in the Mount Royal area through the CCSP, including schools, places of worship, and other gathering spaces.

These Mount Royal organizations are receiving these funds for security equipment and hardware, minor renovations to enhance security, security and emergency assessments and plans, training to respond to hate-motivated events, and time-limited third-party licensed security personnel.

The CCSP is responsive to community needs and provides flexibility to organizations seeking financial support, and applications are accepted year-round. Organizations interested in the program can find more information on the CCSP website and are encouraged to subscribe to the National Crime Prevention Strategy mailing list.

Quote

"No one in Canada should ever feel unsafe because of who they are, how they pray, or the community they belong to. Through the Canada Community Security Program, the Government of Canada is providing the resources organizations need to strengthen their security and protect the people they serve. Today's investment in Mount Royal reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring that every person in Canada can feel safe and supported in their daily lives."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"Mount Royal riding is home to a diverse and vibrant set of communities. It is home to the second largest Jewish community of any riding in the country. Sadly and regrettably, the rise in anti-Jewish hate across the Western world has been felt in this riding and across Canada, where Jews remain by far the most targeted group for hate crimes in the country. It is also home to a number of other communities who have also been impacted by rising hate‑related incidents. Over the last several years, millions of dollars have gone to organizations in the Mount Royal riding to improve their security. This additional investment of $913,111 will help strengthen security for 11 local organizations. This program works hand in hand with other government actions, such as the Combatting Hate Act which is now before the Justice Committee to protect the people who work, worship and gather in these spaces."

- The Honourable Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience

Quick Facts

The CCSP was announced in 2024, and replaces and enhances upon the former Security Infrastructure Program (SIP).

Since 2007, the Government of Canada has invested over $41 million in almost 1000 projects to help Canadian communities at risk of hate-motivated crimes enhance the security of their community centres, places of worship, and other institutions.

The CCSP is one of four programs under the National Crime Prevention Strategy, which supports local, targeted crime prevention initiatives and the development and sharing of knowledge to prevent and reduce crime among at-risk populations and vulnerable communities. The other programs include the Crime Prevention Action Fund, the Youth Gang Prevention Fund, and the Northern and Indigenous Crime Prevention Fund.

