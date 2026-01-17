MONTRÉAL, Jan. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, accompanied by the Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature) and Ian Lafrenière, Minister of Public Security for the province of Québec, announced the launch of the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program (ASFCP) to all eligible firearms owners nation-wide. This voluntary program will remove dangerous, assault-style firearms from our communities while offering law-abiding gun owners the opportunity for fair compensation.

On January 19, all valid Possession and Acquisition License (PAL) holders will be notified of the launch of the program and how to participate. Eligible firearms owners will have until March 31, 2026, to submit a declaration in the online portal or by mail. Owners are encouraged to submit a declaration as early as possible to ensure they receive compensation. Declarations will be processed primarily on a first come first served basis, aligned with the availability of funds. The declaration period will open on January 19 and close on March 31, 2026.

Following the declaration period, eligible participants will only be able to schedule an appointment through the ASFCP for collection by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), police of jurisdiction or a mobile collection unit to turn in their prohibited firearms for validation and destruction.

While participation to obtain compensation through the program is voluntary, compliance with the law is not. All owners who do not participate in the program must dispose of or permanently deactivate their prohibited firearms and devices before the amnesty period ends on October 30, 2026. Owners in possession of a prohibited firearm or device following this date will be non-compliant with legislation and could face the loss of their PAL, as well as criminal liability.

The Government of Canada remains committed to combatting firearms-related crime and violence. Alongside the ASFCP, which will remove dangerous, assault-style firearms from Canadian communities, we are hiring an additional 1,000 Canada Border Service Agency Officers and 1,000 RCMP personnel to tackle illicit firearms trafficking, strengthening enforcement at the border with Canada's $1.3 billion Border Plan, implementing mandatory licence refusal for those suspected of domestic violence or stalking, restricting access to handguns, and launching a comprehensive review of Canada's firearms classification regime. Together, these measures form a comprehensive plan to reduce gun violence in our communities and keep Canadians safe.

Quotes

"Assault-style firearms do not belong in our communities. These types of firearms were designed as weapons of war. Prohibiting and removing them from our communities is an important part of our government's commitment to tackling gun violence and keeping Canadians safe. We also want to make sure that people who own these firearms get fair compensation. The national compensation program we are announcing today will do that. I urge all owners of prohibited assault-style firearms to declare their weapons so they can seek compensation. While participation is voluntary, abiding by the law is not.''

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

"For more than 35 years, Canadians have been calling for stricter gun control measures to help prevent deadly mass shootings. We are taking a significant step towards making our communities safer today as we continue the implementation of an efficient Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program for individuals. I am profoundly grateful for the dedicated work of public servants and police officers across the country that are making it possible to deliver on this critical commitment that will protect women, children and communities from gun violence.''

- The Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature)

Quick Facts

As part of its long-standing commitment to tackling gun violence in Canadian communities, the Government of Canada has banned more than 2,500 makes and models of assault-style firearms since May 2020. This is consistent with the recommendations of the Mass Casualty Commission's final report (2023).

The Government of Canada also recognizes that hunting is an important tradition for many Canadians, which will continue to be the case. Over 19,000 non-restricted makes and models, equating to over 127,000 variations of firearms, remain available for hunting and sport shooting in Canada.

The compensation program for businesses ran successfully between November 2024 and April 2025 for firearms prohibited in May 2020. Over 12,000 firearms have already been collected and destroyed. This program will reopen in early 2026 to include firearms prohibited in December 2024 and March 2025, and continue accepting those prohibited in May 2020.

As previously announced, the Government of Canada will be launching a comprehensive review of the firearms classification regime with an emphasis on simplicity and consistency. This review will be supported by an expanded advisory group and broad public engagement, and will involve dedicated consultations with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities, including on the SKS, to ensure Indigenous perspectives and traditions are an active part of the process.

Associated Links

