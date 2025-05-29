OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, along with the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, made the following statement:

"The Government of Canada welcomes recent announcements from leading telecommunications companies such as Bell and Telus about their plans to build the critical infrastructure to power Canada's AI advantage. These forward-looking private sector investments will help create high-quality jobs in Canada, open up new opportunities for workers at home and strengthen Canada's position as an AI leader. It also supports the responsible development and adoption of AI technologies that can improve prosperity for workers and businesses across Canada.

"Notwithstanding unjustified tariffs imposed by the United States, these announcements show industry is strongly aligned with Canada's plans to build the strongest economy in the G7, and the desire to see AI get to scale, unlock productivity gains, and fuel trust, security and sovereignty at this time of crisis.

"These investments are also a testament to Canada's commitment to ensuring all Canadians have access to best-in-class technologies. The Government of Canada will continue to champion investments that expand access to reliable, affordable telecommunications and support the growth of Canadian businesses in every corner of the country. Canada is open for business."

