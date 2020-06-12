ONTARIO, ON, June 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, made the following statement on today's federal reappointment of Jeanhy Shim to the Waterfront Toronto Board of Directors for a three-year period:

"I am happy to announce that Jeanhy Shim has been reappointed to the Waterfront Toronto Board of Directors. Over the past three years, she has brought valuable knowledge and experience to the Board, and her reappointment will ensure continuity as Waterfront Toronto embarks on the next phase of waterfront revitalization.

Ms. Shim is an important trailblazer in Canada's real estate industry. Over the last 28 years she has been providing strategic market advice on hundreds of residential and mixed-use projects across Toronto, the GTA as well as projects in other areas of Ontario, Canada and USA.

As one of our federal representatives on the board, Ms. Shim's work to date has had a great impact on the Waterfront Revitalization initiative. I am confident that she will continue to serve the organization well as it transforms Toronto's waterfront into sustainable, accessible, and dynamic public spaces."

Waterfront Toronto is a not-for-profit corporation with a 25-year mandate to transform 800 hectares of brownfield lands on Toronto's waterfront into beautiful, accessible and sustainable mixed-use communities and dynamic public spaces. All three orders of government are represented on its board of Directors and the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities is responsible for appointing federal members.

