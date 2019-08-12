Statement - Government of Canada re-appoints federal members to the Waterfront Toronto Board

OTTAWA, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, made the following statement on today's federal re-appointments to the Waterfront Toronto Board of Directors:

"I am happy to announce that Sevaun Palvetzian and Mazyar Mortazavi have been re-appointed to the Waterfront Toronto Board of Directors. Both Ms. Palvetzian and Mr. Mortazavi have brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Waterfront Toronto initiative and have played key roles on numerous committees. I thank them for their work to date and am confident that these talented individuals will continue to serve the organization well as it transforms Toronto's waterfront into beautiful, accessible, and dynamic public spaces.

I would also like to thank Janet Rieksts-Alderman for her service since December 2016 as a federal board member, including as interim Board Chair from December 2018 to March 2019. Ms. Rieksts-Alderman brought to her role a wealth of skill and experience in project advisory services and project governance, and had an important impact on the Toronto Waterfront initiative, one of the largest infrastructure projects in North America. She has ensured that the revitalization mandate is delivered in an accountable and transparent manner, and I wish her all the best with her future endeavours."

