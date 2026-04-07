GATINEAU, QC, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors), issued the following statement on National Caregiver Day:

"Caregivers across the country provide essential support to Canadians every day. Their contributions are the heart of families and communities and play an indispensable role in Canada's health and social systems. Today, we recognize and celebrate the over 10 million paid and unpaid caregivers across the country whose compassion and commitment make a profound difference in the lives of others.

Caregivers and the caregiving sector face a range of challenges. For one in four Canadians, caregiving is a responsibility to family, a friend or a neighbour. For others, it is a dignified field of work that is the foundation of a modern society. Caregiving requires significant emotional resilience, specialized knowledge and daily commitment. Understanding and responding to the needs of caregivers is essential to empowering both givers and receivers of care.

In Canada, it is reported that caregivers spend 5.7 billion hours each year supporting others. Globally, 2.3 billion adults and 100 million children will need care by 2030. The lack of affordable care and the lost productivity when a worker leaves the labour force strain Canada's economy and impact the cost of living. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting this sector and building on the progress made to date.

That is why, in February 2026, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, launched the new Workforce Alliances, with one focused on the care economy. The Care Economy Alliance will support key caregiving systems, caregivers and care workers to promote well-being, economic resilience and equity. This alliance has the potential to unlock stronger labour force participation and improve the availability and affordability of care.

Personal support workers are foundational to home care, long‑term care and community support services. Through Budget 2025, the government announced a new temporary personal support worker tax credit for the 2026 to 2030 tax years, offering a refundable credit of 5% of eligible earnings (up to $1,100) in provinces and territories that do not have a personal support worker amendment in place.

This builds on the federal-provincial-territorial Aging with Dignity bilateral agreements that include caregiver support and funding to improve the stability and standards of the long-term care workforce, such as personal support workers. Agreements with some provinces and territories were amended in 2024–25 to include targeted funding to further support personal support workers.

We've also made an investment of $29.9 million through the Personal Support Worker Retirement Savings Innovation Program for Common Wealth Pension Services Inc. to run a pilot program to help eligible personal support workers build meaningful retirement savings.

Affordability is a challenge for those providing care to a loved one. Caregivers may be eligible for benefits to help with the financial pressures they face. The Canada caregiver credit provides tax relief for those who care for a family member. Employment Insurance caregiving benefits include the compassionate care benefit and the family caregiving benefits for adults or children. These supports give caregivers the financial stability they need and make it easier to return to the workforce.

For more information on balancing work, caregiving, tax credits for caregivers, and mental health resources, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/corporate/seniors.html.

Caregivers, your hard work does not go unnoticed. Today and every day, we thank you for the extraordinary care and support you provide.

On National Caregiver Day, thank the incredible caregivers in your life."

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts : For media enquiries, please contact: Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]