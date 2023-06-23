OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has approved the renewed collective agreement between the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and the Public Service Alliance of Canada – Union of Taxation Employees (PSAC-UTE) for approximately 39,000 employees.

Now that this new collective agreement has been ratified by the members of the PSAC-UTE, and approved by the Government of Canada, it will be signed by both parties on Tuesday June 27, 2023.

This agreement covers a four-year period, from November 1, 2021, to October 31, 2025, inclusively. It will take effect on the day the CRA and the PSAC-UTE sign it. From this date, the CRA will have 180 days to implement the provisions of the collective agreement, including retroactive pay.

For an overview of negotiations between the CRA and the PSAC-UTE, please visit the Collective Bargaining - Canada.ca page.

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency