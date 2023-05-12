OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Unceded Traditional Territory of the Algonquin Anishinaabeg Nation — Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; and the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety; issued the following statement:

"The tragic deaths of Indigenous women in Winnipeg are heartbreaking and a painful reminder of the national crisis that continues to impact the lives of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people every day, across Canada.

Their families, friends and communities deserve to be supported as they seek healing and justice for their loved ones. There is nothing we can say or do that will relieve the pain of those affected. Canada will continue to work with Indigenous partners and all levels of government to protect and empower Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people.

In February 2023, the Government of Canada announced funding to support a study conducted by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) to determine if it was feasible to search the Prairie Green Landfill.

Today, the AMC released the Prairie Green Landfill Feasibility Study Report, which concludes that a search of the Prairie Green Landfill is feasible. The report outlines an approach and the considerations of searching for and potentially recovering the remains of the Indigenous women. The report further suggests concrete steps that can be taken to prevent another similar tragedy.

The Government of Canada is reviewing the report and will be discussing how to move forward in light of the recommendations, alongside the families affected, and the AMC. Our priority is to work with Indigenous partners and all levels of government to review the recommendations as quickly as possible to begin the next steps in an open and transparent manner, while always keeping families, communities and survivors at the heart of our work.

We thank the AMC for leading this difficult yet important work to support families, women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. We recognize that the way this work is undertaken, in collaboration with the families, communities, and partners, is equally as important as the recommendations put forward.

Addressing the Calls for Justice (CFJs) is not a linear process, as ending this crisis requires ongoing work and commitment from all levels of government, as provinces, territories, and municipalities are responsible for the CFJs under their jurisdiction. There is more to do, to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people, and we remain committed to this critical work alongside First Nations, Inuit, and Métis."

Taking care

There is a national, toll-free 24/7 crisis call line providing mental health support for anyone who requires assistance related to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. For assistance, call 1-844-413-6649.

Support is also available through the MMIWG2S+ health and cultural support services.

Support could include professional counselling with a focus on healing; emotional support, such as listening and referrals to additional services; and culturally specific help centred around traditional healing methods and Elder services.

