OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - I would like to welcome the new Minister of National Revenue, the Honourable Élisabeth Brière, as the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau moves on to the next stage of her career.

I look forward to working with Ms. Brière to identify ways for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to improve its services so that Canadians are treated fairly and that our country's most vulnerable get the financial support they are entitled to.

Ms. Brière brings great experience to the table. She has worked as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health. With her background in these portfolios, I trust that she will be fully equipped to help the CRA administer tax legislation and deliver critical benefits to those who need them most.

As Ms. Bibeau moves on, I wish her the best. She and her team brought a focused vision to her role as Minister of National Revenue. Although she was in the role for a short time, she left her mark. Her work highlighted the importance of the CRA's dual role as the administrator of both Canada's tax system and its benefit regime.

Serving as Taxpayers' Ombudsperson, I had a unique working relationship with her. As her special advisor, I was tasked with pointing out where there was room for service improvement at the CRA. Although it would be easy for this relationship to become adversarial, Ms. Bibeau would always welcome this feedback as an opportunity to improve services for Canadians. It was a pleasure working with her.

Mr. François Boileau, Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

Background information

The Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson works independently from the CRA. Canadians can submit complaints to the Office if they feel they are not receiving the appropriate service from the CRA. Our main objective is to improve the service the CRA provides to taxpayers and benefit recipients by reviewing individual service complaints and service issues that affect more than one person or a segment of the population.

The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson assists, advises and informs the Minister of National Revenue about matters relating to services provided by the CRA. The Ombudsperson ensures, in particular, that the CRA respects eight of the service rights outlined in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

