OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today marks the end of the 100-day plan that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) was directed to put in place to strengthen services, improve access, and reduce delays.

Our Office has been closely monitoring the CRA's progress. We were pleased to note that taxpayers can expect improvements in a number of areas, such as the percent of callers answered. However, there are still areas that require continued attention, including significant delays in processing complex T1 adjustment requests.

Once we have fully reviewed the CRA's actions during the past 100 days and its long‑term strategy for addressing the remaining gaps, we will be better positioned to assess the results and impact for Canadians. We are committed to holding the CRA accountable and to encouraging the CRA to deliver the service that taxpayers expect and deserve.

Mr. François Boileau, Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

Background information

The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson works independently from the CRA. Canadians can submit complaints to the Office if they feel they are not receiving the appropriate service from the CRA and its Service Feedback Program. Our main objective is to improve the service the CRA provides to taxpayers and benefit recipients by reviewing individual service complaints and service issues that affect more than one person or a segment of the population.

The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson assists, advises and informs the Minister of Finance and National Revenue about matters relating to services provided by the CRA. The Ombudsperson ensures, in particular, that the CRA respects eight of the service rights outlined in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

SOURCE Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

Media Relations: Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson / Government of Canada, [email protected]