OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - I am honoured that my term as Taxpayers' Ombudsperson has been extended for another two years. I am humbled that the Government of Canada and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue, trust me to continue improving the service that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) provides to the public.

I also want to commend the Minister for directing the CRA to implement a 100-day plan to strengthen services, improve access, and reduce delays for its contact centres. My Office will continue to pay particular attention to the specific challenges in this area, including training, the creation of a call-back scheduling system, the introduction of new technologies like artificial intelligence, as well as staffing numbers and how all of these affect the quality of service to Canadians.

My Office is not immune to some of the same service pressures the CRA is experiencing, as we are on track to reach complaint levels we have not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic. With only just over 30 full-time employees to serve the entire country, I sincerely thank the staff of the Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson for their support, professionalism, and dedication. Through countless challenges, they have always shown their commitment to helping taxpayers and improving the services at the CRA. They continue to impress me with how they show up for Canadians and the most vulnerable of our country.

I am extremely pleased to have the opportunity to serve the Canadian public for another two years.

Mr. François Boileau

Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

Background information

The Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson works independently from the CRA. Canadians can submit complaints to the Office if they feel they are not receiving the appropriate service from the CRA. Our main objective is to improve the service the CRA provides to taxpayers and benefit recipients by reviewing individual service complaints and service issues that affect more than one person or a segment of the population.

The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson assists, advises and informs the Minister of Finance and National Revenue about matters relating to services provided by the CRA. The Ombudsperson ensures, in particular, that the CRA respects eight of the service rights outlined in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

Follow Us

Follow us on X: @OTO_Canada

Like us on Facebook: @TaxpayersOmbudsperson

Follow us on LinkedIn

Subscribe to our electronic mailing list Add our RSS feed to your feed reader

SOURCE Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

Contacts: Media Relations, Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson / Government of Canada, [email protected]