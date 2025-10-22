OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Our Office has been closely monitoring the progress that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has been making in the 100-day plan, which it was directed to put in place by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue. Yesterday marked the halfway point for this plan, and that same day the Office of the Auditor General released its report on the CRA's contact centres.

Firstly, I would like to congratulate the CRA on the progress they have already made. From the updates it has been publishing on its web page for the 100-day plan, as well as briefings we have received on their work, it seems that the CRA has been reaching its goals and, in some cases, exceeding them.

I am also pleased to see that the CRA has been implementing some of our recommendations and suggestions during this period. For example, in our 2023–2024 annual report, we had suggested that the CRA expand the hours of its online chat service in My Account to reduce call volumes and provide equitable service for all regions of the country. They now offer this service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.

In addition, in 2020–2021, we recommended that the CRA implement a callback scheduling system so that callers would not have to wait on hold to reach an agent. In the context of this recommendation, we had suggested that the CRA use a line for questions about the disability tax credit (DTC) as a pilot for this program. The CRA has done just that.

We do, however, have concerns about the CRA's ability to maintain their improvements and whether it will meet taxpayers' expectations for service beyond this 100-day period.

The Auditor General's report showed a correlation between staffing levels at the contact centres and the CRA's ability to meet its service standards for answering calls. But with the contact centres receiving about 32 million calls per year, we have to ask: what is driving taxpayers to call the CRA? The current budgetary constraints cannot be the only factor contributing to the situation. There is a need for mid- to long-term solutions.

We have regularly encouraged the CRA to address the root causes of taxpayers' issues to reduce the need to call in the first place. But with some processing delays far exceeding the CRA's usual service standards, it is unlikely that the CRA will reduce the backlog to a sustainable level by the end of the 100-day period. A longer term commitment and adequate resources will be necessary. By reducing its processing delays, the CRA could reduce the number of calls it receives and reduce wait times for taxpayers.

These delays can be compounded for some of our most vulnerable. For example, if someone qualifies for the DTC retroactively, they can ask the CRA to adjust their previous returns to apply the credit. However, the taxpayer has to wait yet again for the CRA to process these requests, which can take nearly a year (50 weeks) because of the current delays.

Finally, the CRA is measuring its performance before the peak volumes it normally experiences during tax season. What will happen to the progress it has made after the 100-day plan ends and tax season begins? What will happen when the calls increase? Will the contact centres still have the resources to answer the calls?

With the Minister's 100-day plan and now the Auditor General's report, our Office will use this momentum to encourage additional, tangible service improvements at the CRA.

Mr. François Boileau, Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

Background information

The Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson works independently from the CRA. Canadians can submit complaints to the Office if they feel they are not receiving the appropriate service from the CRA. Our main objective is to improve the service the CRA provides to taxpayers and benefit recipients by reviewing individual service complaints and service issues that affect more than one person or a segment of the population.

The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson assists, advises and informs the Minister of Finance and National Revenue about matters relating to services provided by the CRA. The Ombudsperson ensures, in particular, that the CRA respects the eight service rights outlined in the Taxpayer Bill of Rights.

SOURCE Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

