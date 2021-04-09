Statement from the Right Honourable Paul Martin on the passing of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh

MONTREAL, April 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Sheila and I would like to extend our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and her family on the passing of her dear husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Canada was fond of Prince Philip. During his many years of service, he inspired countless young people to flourish and reach their full potential. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces have looked to his example with admiration and respect, and his patronage of many charities across our country has changed thousands of lives for the better.

During the royal visit to mark the centennial of Saskatchewan and Alberta's entry into Confederation, I very much enjoyed his wit, candour, and the memories we shared of my father, mother and sister.

As we celebrate his remarkable life, Canadians give thanks for his leadership, his commitment to Canada, and his devotion to the Queen.

The Right Honourable Paul Martin

