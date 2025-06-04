OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today marks the 10th Anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions Calls to Action, which were released alongside their summary final report. The National Council for Reconciliation honours the Commission for its work, listening to Indian Residential School Survivors, their families, community members and affected Canadians in establishing these important calls for action to advance reconciliation.

The National Council for Reconciliation was recently established. We commit the Council to further the important work of reconciliation.

With the opportunity to witness the 10 years since the release of the Calls to Action, we recognize the importance of reminding governments and all Canadians to re-double their efforts to implement the Calls to Action. We also call on Canadians to see where reconciliation has occurred across the country, and to follow these examples. Reconciliation is instrumental in realizing renewed relationships between Indigenous and other peoples in Canada.

Edith Cloutier, the Chair of the National Council for Reconciliation stated:

"10 years on from the release of the Commission's Calls to Action, our work as a National Council for Reconciliation begins. This accentuates the fact that much work remains, and we will be here to celebrate and to document the work that is being done. We call on all Canadians, all levels of government and all sectors of society to remain committed to advancing reconciliation."

The Council recognizes that progress has been made. However much more is needed. Reconciliation is not just about repairing the past; it's about creating a better future for Indigenous people and a better future for Canada.

SOURCE National Council for Reconciliation

Media Contacts: English contact, Mike DeGagné, Email: [email protected]; French contact, Edith Cloutier, Email: [email protected]