OTTAWA, ON, May 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, today issued the following statement:

"Today I have tabled proposed regulations which are a necessary step towards the launch of the business phase of the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program.

The goal of the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program is to provide fair compensation to owners of assault-style firearms and some devices, which were prohibited on May 1, 2020. I wish to thank business owners and individuals who have safely held and secured prohibited assault-style firearms since the coming-into-force of the prohibition. The Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program will launch in two phases – phase one for businesses, and phase two for individuals.

The proposed regulations I have tabled today are in support of phase one. Once the program launches, these measures will provide businesses with additional options to participate in the program and dispose of the affected assault-style firearms and devices they hold in their inventory.

Specifically, once in force, these proposed regulations will make the affected firearms and devices mailable matter and will temporarily permit businesses taking part in the program to ship firearms or devices via post.

The Government of Canada continues to engage with its partners to ensure the safe, efficient, and cost-effective delivery of the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program. More information on the program, including how businesses can participate, will be available in due course."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

