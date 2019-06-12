Statement from the Government of Canada on the Final Report from the Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare

OTTAWA, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, will table in Parliament the final report from the Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare. She released the following statement:

"Our Government is pleased to receive the final report from the Advisory Council on the Implementation of National Pharmacare. We would like to thank Dr. Eric Hoskins and each of the Council members for their dedication, enthusiasm, and leadership on this complex issue. We would also like to recognize the important contributions from all Canadians who took the time to provide input to and to participate in discussions with the Council over the past year—patients, provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous leaders and peoples, health care providers, stakeholder organizations, and academics.

Canadians face some of the highest prescription drug prices in the world. This influences Canadians' access to important medications and the sustainability of Canada's health care system. That is why, in Budget 2018, we announced the creation of the Council to make recommendations on how to best move forward on implementing a national pharmacare program.

Over the coming months, we will carefully review the Council's final report and its recommendations. We look forward to continuing to work closely and collaboratively with the provinces and territories and with our partners and stakeholders as we consider next steps. We will also continue moving forward with other important initiatives, including those announced in Budget 2019, to improve access to prescription drugs and to make medications more affordable for all Canadians.

Our Government remains committed to implementing national pharmacare in a manner that is affordable for Canadians and their families, employers, and governments. We know that our existing patchwork of drug coverage is not working well, leading to poorer health for some and higher costs for us all. We have to do better. Canadians should never have to choose between paying for prescription drugs and putting food on the table."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, P.C., M.P.

SOURCE Health Canada

