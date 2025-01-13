OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Nathalie Drouin, the Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister, issued the following statement:

"The Government of Canada takes its responsibility in protecting our democracy from foreign interference seriously. While leadership campaigns fall under the purview of political parties, all relevant departments and agencies continue to monitor the general environment and work collaboratively to address potential risks of foreign interference.

Since May 2023, the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force has been active for all by-elections (10 in total), and tasked with producing public reports of its observations of any foreign interference directed at by-elections. The SITE Task Force has and continues to play an important role in safeguarding Canada's elections and democratic institutions.

Under their mandates, SITE Task Force members continually undertake activities to detect and counter foreign interference. As leadership contests play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of our democratic processes, the SITE Task Force will be monitoring the upcoming Liberal Party of Canada leadership campaign for possible foreign interference.

The SITE Task Force will provide regular updates to the Deputy Ministers' Committee on Intelligence Action, led by the Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor (DCNSIA). This committee, consisting of deputy ministers from the SITE agencies, will ensure that any threats to electoral integrity are addressed swiftly and effectively.

Briefings on foreign interference and best practices for protection, such as increased cybersecurity measures and rigorous screening of donations and memberships will be offered to all candidates for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada.

These measures will also be available to support any future leadership contests for all political parties recognized by the House of Commons."

