Statement from the Commissioners of Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission

TORONTO, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Commissioners of Ontario's Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission are honoured to start our important task today. We have a clear mandate to investigate how and why COVID-19 spread in long-term care homes, what was done to prevent the spread, and the impact of key elements of the existing system on the spread.

We have the power to consider any further areas where the government should take action to help prevent the future spread of disease in long-term care homes.

The Commission has been asked by the government to submit a final report by next April 30.

We will be doing this work very quickly as the entire health care system prepares for a possible second wave of COVID-19.

The long-term care sector, and the health system as a whole, will also be responding to the findings and the recommendations of the Public Inquiry into the Safety and Security of the Residents in the Long-Term Care Homes System.

Associate Chief Justice Frank Marrocco

Commission Chair

Angela Coke,

Commissioner

Dr. Jack Kitts,

Commissioner

SOURCE Ontario’s Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission

For further information: Peter Rehak, Director of Communications, [email protected]