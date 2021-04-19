Statement From the Commissioner of Official Languages Regarding the Temporary Data Breach on the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages' Website

GATINEAU, QC, April 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Commissioner of Official Languages Raymond Théberge made the following statement today:

"We have experienced a technical problem on my office's website over the past few days that temporarily exposed IP addresses associated with a number of complaint forms that were submitted to us.

"We were already working on a revised form. We will speed up our work in order to provide an improved and more user-friendly form as quickly as possible. In the meantime, the complaint form has been suspended and we invite the public to send us complaints by email.

"Because IP addresses and dates cannot be cross-checked with other personal information, it is very unlikely that the affected individuals can be identified. Nevertheless, the situation is extremely worrisome.

"I have already reported the situation to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada and to the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat. As a preventive measure, we will also contact individuals who may have been affected by the situation.

"Our priority is to analyze the situation so that we can better understand what happened and why. I will personally ensure that my office takes all necessary measures to ensure that this does not happen again in future.

"My office and I have a responsibility to protect the privacy of individuals who file complaints with us. Canadians must always be able to file a complaint in complete confidence."

SOURCE Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages

For further information: Media Relations, Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages, Telephone: 819-420-4879, E-mail: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ocol-clo.gc.ca

