Publication of the report Taking Action for Strong and Resilient Communities: Observations at the midpoint of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada Raymond Théberge released his report on community issues today, entitled Taking Action for Strong and Resilient Communities: Observations at the midpoint of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028.

Having reached its midpoint, the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028 is at a decisive moment. The Commissioner therefore considered it essential to conduct targeted monitoring in order to better understand the status of the Action Plan's implementation at the national and regional levels.

Six topics particularly caught his attention:

the Partnerships to Strengthen Part VII of the Official Languages Act;

the Policy on Francophone Immigration;

the Centre for Innovation in Francophone Immigration;

the Official Languages Health Program;

federal‑provincial‑territorial agreements on minority‑language education and second‑language instruction; and

the Enabling Fund for Official Language Minority Communities Program.

This assessment also covers issues that cut across these programs and initiatives, such as administrative processes and accountability mechanisms, as well as funding allocation delays.

Although the Commissioner remains optimistic, his appraisal is mixed. Despite some positive developments, certain recurring problems continue to compromise official language minority communities and their future. In his report, the Commissioner suggests several possible solutions to the federal institutions concerned in order to better meet the priorities and changing needs of official language minority communities.

Quote

"Now more than ever, it's time to act. As federal institutions will soon begin to consider the next five‑year plan, I hope they take the suggestions in my report on board and commit to taking action. The choices they make today will be decisive for the future and the vitality of our official language minority communities."

- Raymond Théberge, Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada

Related links

Taking Action for Strong and Resilient Communities: Observations at the midpoint of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028

Infographic

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn

SOURCE Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages

For more information, please contact: Media Relations, Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages, Telephone: 819-420-4879, Toll-free: 1-877-996-6368, Email: [email protected]