GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada Raymond Théberge made the following statement regarding Canadian Heritage's tabling of the proposed administrative monetary penalties (AMP) regulations for implementing the Official Languages Act.

"I've been looking forward for some time now to the proposed AMP regulations for implementing the Official Languages Act.

"My team and I will conduct an in-depth analysis of the proposed regulations in order to fully understand the potential impact of the regulations on Canadians, members of official language minority communities, and my office's operations.

"At first glance, I can see that some of the elements in the regulations are going to complicate our internal process, which is a real concern. Before being able to impose an AMP, my office will have to follow what seems to be a very time-consuming process. A less complicated mechanism, more similar to other existing AMP systems within the federal government, would allow us to be more efficient and effective.

"Expectations are high for the modernized federal language policy, and it's essential that the government make every effort to meet them. We're still waiting for two other proposed regulations--one on the Advancement of Equality of Status and Use of English and French (Part VII of the Official Languages Act) and the other on the Use of French in Federally Regulated Private Businesses Act--as well as the resources needed to implement these new powers. These three sets of regulations are fundamental to be able to fully meet the objectives of the modernized Official Languages Act, which will provide even greater protection for members of official language minority communities and for all Canadians.

"Given that my office will have to create internal processes to implement the new regulations and to provide clear explanations to Canadians as to how they're being applied, it will be essential to ensure that my team receives the proper training to fulfill the responsibilities related to the new regulatory framework.

"I'm looking forward to the in-depth studies of the proposed regulations that will be conducted by both parliamentary standing committees on official languages before AMPs come into effect in order to ensure that the regulations truly reflect Parliament's intentions. Public discussions are needed so that everyone understands the nature and scope of the regulations."

