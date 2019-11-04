Statement from the Commissioner of Official Languages on the public hearings of the Government of Quebec on Bill 40

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Commissioner of Official Languages Raymond Théberge issued the following statement today:

"The public hearings on the Government of Quebec's Bill 40, which modifies the organization and governance of school boards, begin today. I am pleased that some compromises have been made to recognize the specific needs of the English-speaking community in Quebec. However, the bill seems to have raised other concerns for many.

It is my hope that these hearings will provide an opportunity to resolve these concerns through dialogue and good faith and flexibility. I will continue to follow this matter closely to ensure the preservation and development of the English-speaking minority community in Quebec and the upholding of the rights of all official language minority communities throughout the country."

