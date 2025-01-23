Statement from the Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada on the Supreme Court of Canada's decision to grant the applications for leave to appeal regarding the Act respecting the laicity of the State (Bill 21)

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Commissioner of Official Languages of Canada Raymond Théberge made the following statement on the announcement from the Supreme Court of Canada, which is granting the applications for leave to appeal regarding the Act respecting the laicity of the State from several parties.

"I'm pleased to hear that the Supreme Court of Canada is granting the applications for leave to appeal regarding the Act respecting the laicity of the State from several parties. This bill has undeniable effects on minority schools in Quebec. I will therefore be filing an application to intervene in this matter before the Supreme Court of Canada to address the interpretation of section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, including with regard to the English–speaking minority's right to manage and control their facilities and instruction.

As I have stated many times, education is the most powerful tool a community has to ensure the survival and development of its language and culture. Like my predecessors, I have taken every possible opportunity to present innovative arguments before the Supreme Court of Canada regarding the right to minority language instruction, as constitutionally protected by section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The Charter grants Canadians belonging to a province's English–speaking or French–speaking minority the right to have their children receive their primary and secondary school instruction in the language of the minority.

Throughout my career, issues affecting official language minority communities have been at the heart of my priorities and actions. As Commissioner, I will continue to do everything in my power to defend their rights."

