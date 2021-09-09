GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Commissioner of Official Languages Raymond Théberge made the following statement today:

"During federal elections, all Canadians have the right to vote in the official language of their choice throughout the country and in designated polling stations abroad.

In 2019, my office received a record number of complaints about the election. Elections Canada then introduced internal processes and procedures to ensure prompt resolution of language–related complaints. My office will be working with Elections Canada again this year to quickly resolve any issues related to its obligations under the Official Languages Act that arise during the election.

Canadian voters have the right to receive services in the official language of their choice at every stage of the voting process, regardless of whether they choose to vote in advance, by mail or in person. If you feel that your language rights have not been respected, you can file a complaint with my office. During an election period, we work closely with Elections Canada every day to resolve infringements of the Official Languages Act.

A voting experience in the official language of your choice is essential to be able to fully understand and participate in the democratic process. It's also a matter of respect."

SOURCE Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages

For further information: Media Relations, Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages, Telephone: 819-420-4879, E-mail: [email protected]

